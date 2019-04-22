Photos credit: Syrian Civil War Map @CivilWarMap
ROJAVA — The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) — will officially announce an Armenian Battalion in two days on the anniversary of the Armenian genocide by the Ottoman Empire. This battalion is to consists of 50 fighters but already has started to grow rapidly.

The SDF is an alliance in the Syrian Civil War comprised primarily of Kurdish, Arab, and Assyrian/Syriac militias, led by the People’s Protection Units (YPG), a mostly Kurdish militia.

The SDF has focused primarily on Islamic State terrorist group successfully driving them from important strategic areas in Northern Syria, such as Kobani, Al-Hawl, Shaddadi, Tishrin Dam, Manbij, al-Tabqah, Tabqa Dam, Baath Dam, and ISIS’s former capital of Raqqa. In March 2019 the SDF announced the total defeat of ISIS in Syria with the SDF taking control of the opponent’s stronghold in Baghuz.

With the defeat of ISIS the Syrian Kurds goal is to establish and protect the federal region “Rojava-Northern Syria” from external enemies specially Turkey that they consider the main threat to their existence.

