Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN (Armradio) — In 2022, for the first time in the history of Armenia, a turnover of more than 1 billion dollars was recorded in the field of high-tech industry, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Hakob Arshakyan said at the “Investor’s Day for the IT Sector” event in Yerevan.

He said the number of employees in the sector exceeded 40 thousand for the first time.

Referring to the activities of “Enterprise Armenia” investment support center, the National Assembly Vice-Speaker emphasized the support of the structure in supporting investmenrs in the country. “We welcome the entry of international companies into Armenia, which contributes to the creation of similar Armenian companies,” said Hakob Arshakyan.

The speaker referred to the increase in funding for science, noting that it amounts to more than 30 billion drams in 2022.

Arsahkyan urged to join forces to train high-quality specialists In order to overcome the challenges in the changing and developing geopolitical environment.

Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Khachatryan, Minister of High-Tech Industry Robert Khachatryan, Director General of “Enterprise Armenia” investment support center Levon Ohanesyan, US Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Armenia Kristina Kvien made speeches during the event. They referred to the problems of the sector and outlined ways to solve them.

From the point of view of the development of the sector, the effective cooperation of the business sector and government agencies was highlighted. The necessity of training new specialists in the field was emphasized, the reforms aimed at improving the operating conditions of the IT sector companies were highlighted.

Then, in the format of panel discussions, the issue of our country’s workforce in the field, the quality of education in some professions, as well as the implementation of general data protection regulations were addressed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

New Mindset, New Armenia – Defeat and Opportunity

BY HARUT DER-TAVITIAN “A high heart ought to bear calamities and not…

Sevan Nishanyan Arrested in Greece Could Face Deportation to Turkey

ATHENS — Prominent Istanbul-Armenian writer living under a temporary permit in Greece…

Head Coach of Armenian National Football Team Resigns

YEREVAN — The head coach of the Armenian National footbal team, Varuzhan…

NBCLX to Air Hovannisian’s “The Hidden Map” Nationwide April 23 to 25

LOS ANGELES — NBCLX, part of the NBC Universal-owned television stations, announces…