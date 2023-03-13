Vahan-Hunanyan-Ani-Badalyan
YEREVAN (Armradio) — Vahan Hunanyan quits as Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He made the announcement on Facebook.

Hunanyan thanked Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan for “his exemplary leadership, joint work and trust.

“It was a great honor, a high responsibility and an incomparable experience for me to be at the diplomatic forefront during this very important a year and half for our country. A year and a half, which passed as if in a second and a half, but it was also a lifetime,” he said.

“It was not easy, but we moved forward with united efforts. All this time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has worked 120% to overcome the many security and other challenges facing our country and will surely continue to do so until we reach a peaceful haven,” Vahan Hunanyan said.

He thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and various government agencies, mass media and public sector partners for effective cooperation.

Ani Badalyan will replace Vahan Hunanyan as Foreign Ministry Spokesperson.

