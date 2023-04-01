GLENDALE – Anti-Armenian flyers, promoting the completion of the Armenian Genocide, were spotted in Glendale Friday.

According to Glendale police department the flyers were spoted Friday morning on light poles near St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church and other areas of the city. Glendale police say a passerby saw the disturbing flyers and called police to report it.

“The Glendale Police Department is investigating this incident thoroughly in the hopes of identifying the perpetrator(s) responsible for spreading hate and fear within our community. We will work diligently to bring those responsible to justice”. the department said in a statement.

“As mayor of Glendale, I’m very disturbed and upset that speech inciting violence against Armenians has visited our city by way of individuals vandalizing our city with hate-filled flyers,” Mayor Ardy Kassakhian said in a statement. “Our police are taking this issue seriously and will be investigating this as a hate crime. I speak for our residents and our council when I say that Glendale is not a place for hate speech against Armenians or any other group.”

The flyer read “NEVER AGAIN does not apply to GOYIM (Armenia) Israel FULLY SUPPORTS our Azeri-Turk Brothers to complete Armenian Genocide.”

Police are canvassing the area and looking at surveillance video to see who is responsible.

“So far we do have a surveillance footage of a subject, unfortunately unidentifiable, but he is dressed in all black, carrying a satchel with what appears to be more flyers in his satchel,” said police captain Robert William. Police said they found at least 11 flyers posted throughout the city Friday morning.

Similar anti-Armenian flyers were posted in Beverly Hills in January.