TALISH — Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev presented today Baku’s conditions for peace agreement with Armenia, demanding the official recognition of Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan.

Aliyev’s statement included threats, ultimatums, and insults directed towards Armenia and Armenians.

“For Armenia to live peacefully in the area of 29,000 square kilometers, there is one condition. They must accept our conditions, officially recognize Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan, and carry out border demarcation works based on our conditions,” Aliyev said. He added that only in this case can Armenians live peacefully in the area of 29,000 square kilometers, as they desire.

Aliyev claimed that the realities related to occupation, war, and post-Soviet conditions should be reflected in peace negotiations,.

“Otherwise, there will be no peace agreement,” he declared today, while visiting Talish village in the Tartar region, where, according to him, 20 Azerbaijani families have already settled, and another 180 families will return. He noted that not even a year has passed since the village’s restoration.

Aliyev said that the successful combat operations in the direction of Talish during the 44-day war had great significance for the further course of the war, boosting the spirit of the Azerbaijani army and people, as everyone understood the strategic importance of Talish.

“For 30 years, we raised our voice of justice in all international organizations because of the occupation. Unfortunately, there was no reaction to our words from any institution. On the contrary, the mediators involved in the Karabakh conflict tried not to solve the issue but to freeze it.” Aliyev stated.

“Notice what the Armenian leadership, which used to say that “Karabakh is Armenia, full stop”, is saying now. Today, they are asking us to give them the opportunity to live on an area of 29,000 square kilometers. Why didn’t they say this during the occupation? During the occupation, why did they attempt to annex all our occupied lands under the name of the “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic” and publish books about that?”

He once again criticized the international community, accusing them of double standard. He complained that some countries were holding conferences and seminars related to Azerbaijan’s internal affairs and recognizing the independence of Nagorno Karabakh, which does not exist in the territory of Azerbaijan.

Aliyev said that during the second Karabakh war, pressure was applied on Azerbaijan, and aid was sent to Armenia. “Armenia’s allies wanted to stop us in different ways. No one could stand against us, and today they can’t, and they won’t be able to stand tomorrow either. Our strong will, our strong policy, our victorious army will respond to every dirty plan directed against us,” the President of Azerbaijan declared.

Aliyev emphasized that as a country that has restored its territorial integrity through its own efforts, they will only move forward in the future. “Just as we were moving forward during the 44-day war and after the end of the war, we are moving forward and will move forward in all areas and in all directions,” he stated.