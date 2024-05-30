YEREVAN — Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Armenia Salman Abd Al-Rahman Al Al-Sheikh (residence: Tbilisi) presented his credentials to the President of the Republic Vahagn Khachaturyan.

The President congratulated Salman Abd Al-Rahman Al Al-Sheikh on assuming the post of the first Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Armenia and expressed confidence that his appointment will strengthen and give new impetus to the agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, which has been forming since the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries in November last year.

“I am sure that Your appointment will make a great contribution in terms of the successful start and further development of our relations. Traditionally, the Republic of Armenia and our people have had warm relations with Arab countries. This was mainly due to the fact that we have always received a warm welcome from the Arab peoples and Arab countries. Our compatriots living in Arab countries have always been worthy citizens of these countries and have also contributed to the development of these countries.

The fact is already there, since November 2023 our countries have established diplomatic relations, and, accordingly, we have a lot to do in the near future. There are great opportunities and potential for cooperation in various fields, in particular, in the fields of science, culture, healthcare, and high technology. In this regard, Your appointment is very important in terms of greater coordination and joint work in this process,” President Khachaturyan said.

Expressing gratitude for the reception, the Ambassador noted. “First of all, I would like to send You the warm greetings and wishes of the King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud. At the same time, I would like to convey to You the greetings of His Majesty, Head of Government, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Abdulaziz Al-Saud, sending You their best wishes: longevity, well-being and all the best, and new progress, achievements and prosperity to the Armenian people.

I confirm and emphasize the desire of the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to jointly develop and strengthen bilateral relations in all areas so that the friendly peoples of the two countries achieve new successes and prosperity.”

During the meeting, questions were discussed about the expediency of holding consultations to promote cooperation between the two countries.

A reference was made to the realities and developments in the South Caucasian and Middle Eastern regions, in this regard, the imperative of establishing lasting peace and stability was emphasized on both sides, as well as the need to resolve conflicts through peaceful negotiations, within the framework of international norms and principles.

During the conversation, the sides exchanged views regarding the ways of development of economic relations and cooperation between Armenia and Saudi Arabia, as well as the countries of the region, and ways of realizing the existing potential. In this context, the President of the Republic informed the newly appointed ambassador about the main principles and goals of the “Crossroads of Peace” project put forward by Armenia.

At the end of the meeting, the President of the Republic stressed that the Government of Armenia and he personally, will promote bilateral initiatives aimed at developing relations between the two countries to the fullest.