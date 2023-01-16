LOS ANGELES — Rosa Linn, Armenia’s representative at Eurovision Song Contest 2022, is asking her social media followers to stand up in support of Armenians in Artsakh.

On Saturday Rosa Linn joined an iconic lineup of some of the biggest names in Alternative Rock as they gathered for a night of music at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. She took the opportunity to take her stance against the ongoing blockade of Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh by donning a jacket that read “Stop The Blockade” and holding the Armenian flag high up as she belted her final notes.

“If you’re wondering what is written on my jacket… I was honored to perform last night at iHeart’s ALTer Ego for alt987fm alongside Muse, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Jack White, Fall Out Boy and more,” Rosa Linn said on Instagram, posting photos from the event where she was wearing a jacket saying “Stop the Blockade”, “Artsakh”.

“It felt like a dream. As the show went on and as I write this message, I think of those who are living a very different life to me as they are cut off from the rest of the world in Artsakh. On December 12th, citizens of Azerbaijan claiming to be “eco-activists” launched a blockade of the Lachin corridor which is the ONLY route connecting Artsakh with Armenia and the rest of the world. Yet ANOTHER attempt from Azerbaijan to attack Armenians. The people of Artsakh are suffering, the corridor is usually used to transport around 400 TONS of food and medicine to Artsakh from Armenia EVERY DAY. Because of this, Artsakh is experiencing shortages of their basic needs and 120,000 Armenians of Artsakh are unable to cross the border to Armenia, separated from their families. They are completely isolated and defenseless. I am asking YOU, the international community, to please stand with me in support of Armenians in Artsakh, we must #STOPTHEBLOCKADE and prevent Azerbaijan from continuing its horrific policy of ethnic cleansing of Armenians in Artsakh. How can you help? Something as simple as clicking the link in my bio, which will auto generate a tweet to Kamala Harris asking her to break her silence on this issue, STOP US military aid to Azerbaijan and START US humanitarian aid to Artsakh… could change the lives of so many. Please help. And please share this message. Thank you.”