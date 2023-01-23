BRUSSELS — Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on January 23on the sidelines of his working visit to Brussels.

The parties exchanged views on regional and international security issues of common interest.

The Armenian Foreign Minister briefed the NATO Secretary General on the humanitarian crisis created in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of Azerbaijan’s illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor, the consequences of the continuous policy of ethnic cleansing of Nagorno-Karabakh by the Azerbaijani authorities.

In this context, he emphasized the importance of clear actions by the international community to eliminate the inhuman siege of Nagorno-Karabakh and make Azerbaijan return to the negotiation table.

Ararat Mirzoyan also presented to Jens Stoltenberg the current developments in the Armenia-Turkey normalization process.

The parties commended the level of Armenia-NATO political dialogue, reflected on the current cooperation programs and future prospects.