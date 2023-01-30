Up next
YEREVAN — Armenia will host the European Gymnastics Championships in 2027, the Gymnastics Federation informs.

The event will be held under the high patronage of the Government of the Republic of Armenia.

The Armenian Gymnastics Federation thanks the President of the European Gymnastics Federation, the Executive Committee of the Presidential Council and the Chairmen of the Technical Committee for this selection.

The Federation pledges to do its best to make the championship in Yerevan unforgettable.

