Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

ISTANBUL — Two people were killed and another two were hospitalized after a fire broke out in the lodging section of the Surp Pirgiç (Holy Saviour) Armenian Catholic Church in Istanbul’s Beyoglu district Monday night. Daily Sabah reports.

In the statement made by the Istanbul Governor’s Office, it was announced that security, health and fire crews were immediately sent to the region after a fire was reported in the lodging section of the Church.

After about four hours, the fire department units were able to extinguish the blaze.

During the work of the fire crews that searched the extinguished building, the lifeless body of one person was found. Following the arrival of crime scene investigation teams, the search in the lodging area continued and uncovered the lifeless body of one more victim.

Emphasizing that the fire was under control, the statement read: “Four people were evacuated in the fire, and two people affected by the smoke were sent to the hospital as a precautionary measure. The work of our on-duty teams at the scene of the fire continues. We offer our best wishes to the church community and the neighborhood residents. An investigation has been started on the subject.”

In a separate statement to reporters, Beyoglu District Governor Mustafa Demirelli, who arrived after receiving information about the firefighters’ efforts, shared that fire at Surp Pirgiç Armenian Catholic Church’s lodging broke out for unknown reasons, adding, “Our fire brigade started fire extinguishing efforts quickly. As of now, our firefighters are working on cooling.”

The spiritual leader of the Armenian Catholic Community of Turkey, Levon Zekiyan, also came to the region where the incident took place.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

YouGov: 27% of Americans View Armenia as a Friendly Nation

Panarmenian.Net – In a new poll conducted by YouGov, 27% of Americans…

Armenian Genocide Committee Announces April 24 March for Justice in LA

LOS ANGELES—The Armenian Genocide Committee calls upon all segments of our community…

NAASR to Host Lecture on “The Armenians of Abkhazia”

BELMONT, MA — The National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR)…

“Towards Deep Tech Entrepreneurship in Armenia” a Lecture by Dr. Ashot Arzumanyan

GLENDALE — Armenian Engineers and Scientist of America presents a lecture by…