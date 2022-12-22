STEPANAKERT — The Azerbaijanis blocking the Lachin corridor have not allowed Russian peacekeepers’ convoy to pass.

“The Russian peacekeeper approaches the so-called Azerbaijani “environmentalists” asking to open the road in Lachin corridor for the Russian peacekeepers’ convoy to pass. Being rejected he orders the tracks to turn around and go. Another proof of Azerbaijan’s fake narrative,” the Ombudsman said in a Twitter post.

The blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan since December 12 is about to result in a shortage of food, medicine and fuel, the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Information Center said.

“More than two dozen patients with serious health problems are in intensive care units in medical institutions of Nagorno-Karabakh, including 13 children who must be urgently transported to medical institutions of Armenia.

Another 350 patients can’t get medical help in Armenia. All planned surgical operations in Artsakh are temporarily suspended. More than 400 tons of food and medicines are not being delivered from Armenia daily. The complete transport blockade threatens a shortage of food, medicines and fuel,” the Artsakh Information Centers said in a statement.

At the Republican Medical Center, 11 patients are at intensive care department, four of them are in critical condition, and doctors are doing the utmost to stabilize the condition of the patients. The Ministry of Health of the Artsakh Republic is taking all possible measures to overcome the situation created by the blockade.

The patient transferred to Yerevan with cardiac pathology has successfully undergone aortocoronary shunting. The patient has been transferred to the intensive care unit, the health condition is assessed by specialists as stable.