DJERBA, TUNISIA – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, had a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of 18th Francophonie Summit held in Djerba, Tunisia.

President Macron highly appreciated Armenia’s presidency of the Organization of Francophonie and discussed issues related to the organization’s priorities and future plans.

Pashinyan and Macron also exchanged ideas regarding the results of the quadrilateral meeting of the leaders of Armenia, France, Azerbaijan and the President of the European Council held in Prague in October. Implementation of steps to strengthen stability and security in the South Caucasus was emphasized.

Prime Minister Pashinyan stressed the need to eliminate the consequences of Azerbaijani aggression, to immediately withdraw Azerbaijani units from the sovereign territory of Armenia.

The leaders of Armenia and France also discussed issues related to the further development of the Armenian-French bilateral cooperation.

Meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau the same day Pashinyan also presented the consequences of the Azerbaijani aggression against the sovereign territory of Armenia and the positions of the Armenian side in the direction of their elimination.

“The sides exchanged thoughts on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, the processes taking place in the South Caucasus, as well as various issues of mutual interest,” the Armenian prime minister’s press office added.

Pashinyan and Trudeau discussed various issues related to the further development of Armenian-Canadian relations. In this regard, they highlighted the Canadian government’s decision to open a Canadian embassy in Armenia. The parties expressed confidence that the activity of the embassy in Yerevan will give new impetus to the expansion and deepening of bilateral political and economic ties.

Prime Minister Pashinyan highlighted the continuous support of the Canadian side to the agenda of reforms aimed at the development and strengthening of democracy in Armenia.

Justin Trudeau expressed the readiness and interest of the government led by him to contribute to the effective implementation of institutional reforms in our country and the development of bilateral cooperation.

Issues related to the expansion of Canadian investments in Armenia were also discussed at the meeting.

Pashinyan also discussed the results of the Prague meeting with President of the European Council Charles Michel whom he met in Djerba earlier on Saturday. The two reportedly emphasized “the importance of the implementation of the agreements reached as part of the Prague Statement and the implementation of steps aimed at strengthening peace and stability in the region.”

The Prime Minister emphasized the need to eliminate the consequences of the Azerbaijani aggression, to immediately withdraw the Azerbaijani units from the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia.

Nikol Pashinyan and Charles Michel also exchanged ideas on the development of further cooperation between Armenia and the European Union.