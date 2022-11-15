Author
The Armenian Assembly of America (Assembly) will hold a special 50th Anniversary event honoring Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who will be awarded the Assembly’s Ambassador Henry Morgenthau Award for her strong support of and leadership on U.S. affirmation of the Armenian Genocide.

The evening will also include a salute to the bipartisan Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, led by Representatives Frank Pallone (D-NJ), Jackie Speier (D-CA), Adam Schiff (D-CA), David Valadao (R-CA), and Gus Bilirakis (R-FL).

The event will take place on Thursday, November 17, 2022 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Willard Hotel, in Washington, DC.

Speaker Pelosi’s visit to Armenia – as the highest U.S. ranking official to visit the country – helped save lives in the aftermath of  Azerbaijan’s military attack on Armenia, wherein the Speaker called out the “illegal and deadly attacks by Azerbaijan” when sovereign Armenia was brazenly invaded and civilian-populated canters were shelled along Armenia’s eastern and southeastern borders in September of this year.

Speaker Pelosi was accompanied by Armenian Caucus leaders Reps. Pallone, Speier and Anna Eshoo (D-CA) during her trip to Armenia. In a statement announcing the delegation’s visit, the Speaker stated:

“We are proud to travel to Yerevan following the 2019 passage of House Resolution 296, introduced by Chairman Adam Schiff, which recognizes the murder of 1.5 million Armenians by the Ottoman Empire as genocide, and following President Biden becoming the first president to formally acknowledge the Armenian Genocide. It is the moral duty of all to never forget: an obligation that has taken on heightened urgency as atrocities are perpetrated around the globe, including by Russia against Ukraine.”

