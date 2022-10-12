YEREVAN — Armenian Foreign Ministry responded to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavosoglu, who claimed that Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed on the main principles of a peace treaty.

In response to a query from Armenpress, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said that the negotiations with Azerbaijan continue and that there are no new developments in this regard following the statement that was made by the sides after the October 6 Prague meeting.

“Negotiations with Azerbaijan continue and there are no developments in this regard following the statement that was released after the Prague meeting. In case of new developments we will inform the public in a duly manner, just like before,” Hunanyan said.

The comments come after Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview on Tuesday that Armenia and Azerbaijan had reached an agreement on the crucial aspects of the ceasefire deal.

“An agreement was reached on the principal points – there were five of them. This includes the recognition of each other’s territorial integrity, the demarcation of borders, etc.,” Cavusoglu told TVnet.

The minister also added that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s recent meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Czech Republic’s Prague was “positive.”

Foreign Ministers of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramovare scheduled to meet in Astana on October 14 at the initiative Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavorov.