YEREVAN — Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi paid tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims at the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Yerevan. Speaker Pelosi laid a wreath at the memorial and flowers at the Eternal Flame. Speaker Pelosi also visited the Genocide Museum.

In 2019, the House of Representatives passed House Resolution 296 recognizing and condemning the Armenian Genocide. On April 24, 2021, Joe Biden became the first U.S. President to formally acknowledge the Armenian Genocide.