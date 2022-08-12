YEREVAN – Davit Hakobyan, Chairman of the Council for Reform of the Armenian Constitution, at the Ministry of Justice, received Saro Mardiryan, Deputy Mayor of Alfortville, France, and Chairman of the Social Democrat Hunchakian Party of France, accompanied by Varazdat Yeghiazaryan, member of Armenia’s Social Democrat Hunchakian Party (SDHP) Executive Committee.

The SDHP representatives presented the party’s proposals for the constitutional reforms currently being developed, specifically more efficient use of the Diaspora’s untapped potential.

“It is no secret that specialists in all areas vital to the Republic of Armenia live and work in the Diaspora, whose professional experience and skills can be very useful for Armenia,” stated Mardiryan, “However, today, an Armenian from the Diaspora cannot obtain ministerial posts and certain other posts within the government.”

One of the proposals to reform the Constitution is to reform Article 148, which stipulates: “Only citizens of the Republic of Armenia, permanently residing in the Republic of Armenia for the past four years and having the right to vote…” with the following: “Anyone over the age of twenty-five, a citizen of the Republic of Armenia and speaking Armenian, may become a member of the government.”

Constitutional amendments making it easier to obtain Armenian citizenship were also discussed. “The Constitution reforms proposed for obtaining Armenian citizenship should make it easier for Armenians in the Diaspora who desire to obtain citizenship.” stated Mardiryan, “this will strengthen the feeling of belonging and ties to the Armenian nation.”

Davit Hakobyan conveyed the state of progress of the ongoing work for the future Constitution of the Republic of Armenia.