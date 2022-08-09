Up next
CHENNAL, INDIA — The men’s chess team of Armenia defeated the Azerbaijani national team 3:1 in the 10th round of the 44th Chess Olympiad under way in Chennai, India.

Robert Hovhannisyan and Gabriel Sargsyan defeated their opponents, while Hrant Melkumyan and Manuel Petrosyan played a draw.

Armenia and Uzbekistan have emerged as joint leaders with 17 points each, while India A, India B, and USA are bunched together in second place with 16 points each.

The race for all three medals is still wide open, with the last round tomorrow promising plenty of thrill and excitement.

In round Eleven Armenia will face Spain, Uzbekistan will face Netherlands, India-1 will face United States and India-2 will face Germany.

