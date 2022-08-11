Up next
PARIS — Armenia ranks 51st position (up from 63rd last year in the 2022 World Press Freedom Index released by Reporters Without Borders today.

According to the report, Armenia has the freest press in the region. Georgia has slipped from 60th to 89th place, Russia is 150th, Turkey and Azerbaijan are ranked 149th and 154th respectively. Armenia’s southern neighbor Iran is 178th on the list.

In the post-Soviet space Armenia is behind only Moldova and Baltic states in the ranking.

Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Estonia and Finland are ranked as the countries with the highest degree of freedom for journalists.

World Press Freedom Index, which assesses the state of journalism in 180 countries and territories, highlights the disastrous effects of news and information chaos – the effects of a globalized and unregulated online information space that encourages fake news and propaganda.

