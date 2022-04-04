BELMONT, MA — The National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) will present a webinar with Taner Akçam, “A Look Back, A Look Ahead,” on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 7:30 pm (Eastern) / 4:30 pm (Pacific).

The webinar will be accessible live on Zoom (registration required) and on NAASR’s YouTube Channel.

Thirty years ago, Taner Akçam published his first book dealing with the Armenian Genocide—Türk Ulusal Kimliği ve Ermeni Sorunu (Turkish National Identity and the Armenian Question). This thirty-year period coincides with the advancement of Armenian Genocide Studies from a state of relative immaturity to where it stands today as a robust and vital field.

As he prepares to depart from his position as Kaloosdian-Mugar Chair in Armenian Genocide Studies at Clark University to become the inaugural director of the Armenian Genocide Research Program within the Promise Armenian Institute at UCLA, Akçam will engage in a conversation with NAASR Academic Director Marc A. Mamigonian that will touch on such topics as the evolution of Akçam’s work, the history and development of Armenian Genocide Studies, the challenges facing the field, and his plans for the future in his new role.

Taner Akçam holds the Robert Aram and Marianne Kaloosdian and Stephen and Marian Mugar Chairholder in Armenian Genocide Studies at Clark University. His book publications include A Shameful Act: The Armenian Genocide and the Question of Turkish Responsibility, The Young Turks’ Crime Against Humanity: The Armenian Genocide and Ethnic Cleansing in the Ottoman Empire, and Killing Orders: Talat Pasha’s Telegrams and the Armenian Genocide.

For more information contact NAASR at [email protected].