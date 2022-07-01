Author
MILAN (AP) — A busy few days in the transfer market continued for Inter Milan as the Nerazzurri completed the signing of Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Serie A rival Roma.

Inter registered Mkhitaryan’s contract with the league’s governing body on Friday and also did so for 26-year-old Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, who joins from Ajax.

Both have signed as free agents.

The deals come two days after Romelu Lukaku returned to Inter, which also signed Kristjan Asllani on loan from Empoli.

Former Armenia international Mkhitaryan arrives in Milan on a two-year deal which will reportedly net him €4.5 million a season.

He played for three years at Roma, winning the inaugural Europa Conference League under Jose Mourinho last season.

The 33-year-old has played for Manchester United — where he won the Europa League and the League Cup — Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund.

He also won three consecutive Ukrainian League and Cup doubles with Shakhtar Donetsk between 2011 and 2013.

Inter is bidding to regain the Serie A title which it lost last season to bitter rival AC Milan.

