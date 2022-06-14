YEREVAN — President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan and Armenian-American molecular biologist, neuroscientist, and Nobel Prize laureate Ardem Patapoutian visited today Synopsis Armenia, the Presidential Office said.

They toured the company, got acquainted with its activity, upcoming programs, participated in a discussion relating to current challenges in IT, science sectors and answered to the questions of the meeting participants.

“We move to science and high technologies. We have no other option”, the Armenian President said, adding that the Diaspora should also participate in the change of our life as it is not only a help chain or an opportunity. “I think it is the best example how it is possible to become famous in the world with science. We do not have resources, but we could be represented to the world with our knowledge, and Synopsis is one of the vivid examples of it”, he added.

In his turn Ardem Patapoutian thanked for the warm welcome and stated that he feels at home here. “One day I fell in love with science and I can say that if you do something, you should love it. I think it is very good to do what you love, and that is the key to success”, he said.

Synopsis Armenia Director Hovik Musayelyan highlighted the fact that world-famous people do not forget to mention about their roots that they Armenians and have grown up in an Armenian family. “For the first time an Armenian scientist is receiving a Nobel Prize, and I would not exaggerate if I say that this success is one of our national achievements”, he said.