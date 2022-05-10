Author
YEREVAN — The Deputy Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Ruben Rubinyan has discussed with Yerevan-based diplomats from the U.S., European Union member states as well as Britain and Switzerland Armenian-Turkish normalization dialogue.

“The parties touched upon the process of normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations and regional developments,” read a short statement on the meeting released by the Armenian parliament’s press office.

“Ruben Rubinyan presented Armenia’s positions and priorities in this context, stressing the need for the international community’s support in these issues,” added the statement. It gave no other details.

Rubinyan represents Armenia in the negotiations on normalizing its relations with Turkey that officially began in January. He and veteran Turkish diplomat Serdar Kilic held a third round of the talks in Vienna on March 3.

In identical statements on that meeting, the Armenian and Turkish foreign ministries described it as “sincere and productive.” They also said the two envoys reaffirmed their intention to “continue the process without preconditions.”

