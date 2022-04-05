Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken by phone on Tuesday before flying to Brussels for potentially crucial talks with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

An Armenian government statement on the phone call said they discussed, among other things, “processes taking place in the South Caucasus” and “increased tensions over Nagorno-Karabakh.”

“The parties stressed the importance of ensuring stability and peace in the region, emphasizing the importance of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs’ format,” the statement said, adding that they also touched upon the Armenian-Azerbaijani summit that will be hosted on Wednesday by Charles Michel, the top European Union official.

The scheduled trilateral meeting with Michel was announced a week after Azerbaijani troops seized a village in eastern Karabakh and tried to push deeper into the territory, sparking deadly fighting with Karabakh Defense forces.

Russia called for an immediate Azerbaijani withdrawal from the “zone of responsibility” of 2,000 Russian peacekeepers stationed in Karabakh.

The U.S. State Department likewise deplored the Azerbaijani troop movements, calling them “irresponsible and unnecessarily provocative.”

Pashinyan briefed Blinken on “the situation in Karabakh caused by the actions of Azerbaijani army units.”

The two men also discussed U.S.-Armenian relations and the conflict in Ukraine, according to the official Armenian readout of their phone call.

Blinken and the State Department did not immediately issue any statements on the conversation.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

“Insurance Foundation for Servicemen” of Armenia Representatives Present Diaspora Outreach Program

GLENDALE – On November 19, Consul General of Armenia in Los Angeles…

U.S. Ambassador Urges Armenian Authorities to Hold Free Democratic Elections

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills on Wednesday called…

Armenia’s Foreign Ministry Must Protect Ethnic Armenians of Kessab

YEREVAN – The Social Democrat Hunchakian Party of Armenia issued a statement…

Raffi Hovannisian on Hunger Strike To Demand Snap Polls

YEREVAN — Raffi Hovannisian, the leader of the opposition Zharangutyun (Heritage) party,…