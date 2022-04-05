US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy
YEREVAN — On March 29, US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy met with relatives of Armenian servicemembers who were captured in 2020 and 2021—some of whom have received long sentences from Azerbaijani courts, some whose fates are currently unknown.

The discussion focused on human rights issues, including point eight of the November 2020 trilateral ceasefire statement by Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Russia on the exchange of prisoners of war, hostages and other detained persons, and dead bodies, and the Geneva Convention.

“We urge the release of all prisoners as well as increased efforts to obtain information about the fate of missing servicemembers, including from the 1990s, noting the pain of families who do not know their loved ones’ whereabouts or fate,” the US Embassy said in a statement.

