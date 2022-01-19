Turkey’s Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure says flights to and from Armenia will resume next month as the two neighbors continue discussions aimed at normalizing bilateral ties after years of animosity.

The ministry on January 19 saidTurkish budget carrier Pegasus Airlines will operate three flights per week between Istanbul and Yerevan, while Fly One Armenia will schedule three flights between Yerevan and Istanbul.

“According to the agreement reached, the first flights will start mutually on 2 February,” the ministry said in a statement.

The announcement comes after the first round of talks in Moscow last week on renewing ties. Further discussions are planned, both sides said after the initial meeting.

In December Armenian aviation authorities issued a permit to FlyOne Armenia airline to operate Yerevan-Istanbul-Yerevan charter flights.

“Flyone Armenia had recently applied to the aviation authorities of both Armenia and Turkey with the request to operate charter roundtrip flights from Yerevan to Istanbul. We are thankful to the Armenian aviation authorities for the approval,” President of Flyone Armenia Board Aram Ananyan said.