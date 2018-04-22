Top Posts
ACA Calls For Immediate Release of Peaceful Demonstrators

April 22, 2018

The Armenian Council of America (ACA) has been following the events transpiring in Armenia with deep concern. The overwhelming majority of the protesters, especially the youth, want to see tangible and rapid reforms in the country with systemic solutions to the current political climate.

In order to solve the internal political crisis, ACA believes it is necessary to use political means to reach a consensus between the different political organizations.

We must continuously advocate that the rule of law, equity and justice are not only things we demand from Turkey, but also preserve in Armenia and Artsakh.

Yet today, the Armenian authorities detained the leaders of this peaceful movement, members of Armenia’s Parliament, Nikol Pashinian, Sasun Mikaelian and Ararat Mirzoyan, despite them having Parliamentary immunity status, making negotiation and consensus unattainable.

The threat of potential use of disproportionate force against peaceful protesters and the arrest of Members of Parliament, is not only condemned as a serious violation of constitutional law, but will also aggravate the current atmosphere within Armenia.

Thus, ACA calls for the Armenian authorities to immediately release Nikol Pashinian, Sasun Mikaelian, Ararat Mirzoyan, and all those detained while exercising their right to peaceful demonstration.

