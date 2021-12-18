Author
PASADENA — Ruben Ghazarian, a 9th grader at the Armenian Academy at Blair High School in Pasadena, California, has been named a 2022 Finalist in the Congressional App Challenge. This competition is the most prestigious prize in student computer science. The Challenge seeks to inspire and innovate efforts around STEM, coding and computer science.

Congresswoman Judy Chu announced the 5 finalists and winner on December 16th. There were 27 students who entered the competition from Congresswoman Chu’s district.

Ruben has been coding for over 2 years and was excited for the opportunity to compete in this Challenge. His app entitled “Resto-Math”, took over 2 months to develop which he did in between his studies at school. He designed it to help students learn math in an entertaining way without being repetitive. Ruben hopes to have a career in business, computer science, engineering or robotics.

Ruben is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Garabed and Lucine Ghazarian of Pasadena.

