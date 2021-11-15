Fordham University’s Orthodox Christian Studies Center will host His Grace, Bishop Daniel Findikyan, Primate of the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, as he delivers the Economos Orthodoxy in America lecture, on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 6 p.m.,at the Fordham University Church at the Rose Hill campus in the Bronx.

Bishop Findikyan is the first Armenian lecturer for the Christ and Anastasia Economos Orthodoxy in America Lecture at Fordham University, the largest annual lecture of its kind and the only one housed within a university setting.

In addition, the lecture series is the only one to explore the Orthodox tradition as it intersects with the American religious experience. And since it is housed within a Roman Catholic institution, the lecture series provides an unparalleled opportunity for an advanced ecumenical conversation about the common issues facing the Eastern Orthodox and Roman Catholic traditions.

The Orthodox Christian Studies Center at Fordham University is also pleased to announce several Armenian scholars now in partnership with the Center.

This year, in partnership with the Krikor and Clara Zohrab Information Center, the Center has launched a new Postdoctoral Fellowship in Armenian Christian Studies. The recipient of the two-year fellowship will also serve as director of the Zohrab Information Center, housed by the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of America Eastern Diocese.

Jesse Siragan Arlen is the inaugural Armenian Christian Studies Fellow. Currently a Ph.D. Candidate in Near Eastern Languages & Cultures at the University of California, Los Angeles, and Interim Director of the Krikor and Clara Zohrab Information Center, Siragan Arlen’s research pertains to literature and intellectual history, with attention to education, asceticism, and mysticism in Eastern Christianity and Islam from the late antique to early modern period. His studies have appeared in peer-reviewed journals such as Viator, Manuscripta, Hugoye, and the Journal of the Society for Armenian Studies, and he has contributed chapters to several edited volumes.

About the Orthodox Christian Studies Center at Fordham:

The Orthodox Christian Studies Center provides a space within a university setting for engagement with Orthodox Christianity by undergraduate and graduate students, participating faculty, visiting scholars, alumni, and friends.

In its distinctive relationship to Roman Catholicism through the Jesuit tradition of Fordham University, as well as its location in New York City, the Orthodox Christian Studies Center provides international leadership in ecumenical discussion and the fostering of Christian unity.

By facilitating, financing, and publishing scholarship on the history, thought, and culture of the Orthodox Christian world, the Center seeks to: