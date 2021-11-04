GLENDALE — The Armenia Artsakh Fund (AAF) delivered almost $4 million of humanitarian assistance to Armenia and Artsakh during July to September 2021, all of which was donated by Direct Relief.

The medicines, medical supplies and reading glasses donated during this period were sent to the health ministries of Armenia and Artsakh and National Hematology Center.

During the first 10 months of 2021 AAF delivered $25 million U.S. Dollars worth of much needed medicines and medical supplies for treatment of COVID-19 patients, as well as medicines and medical supplies for oncology, cardio vascular and gastrointestinal patients plus a full container of hygiene products and reading glasses.

In the past 32 years, including the shipments under its predecessor, the United Armenian Fund, the AAF delivered to Armenia and Artsakh a grand total of $942 million worth of relief supplies on board 158 airlifts and 2,512 sea containers.

“The Armenia Artsakh Fund is regularly offered free of charge millions of dollars of life-saving medicines and medical supplies. All we have to do is pay for the shipping expenses. We welcome your generous donations to be able to continue delivering this valuable assistance to all medical centers in Armenia and Artsakh,” stated Harut Sassounian, the President of AAF.