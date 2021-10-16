YEREVAN — Azerbaijani troops deployed in Nakhichevan opened fire in the direction of Yeraskh village in the Ararat region of Armenia and the Armenian military outposts located in this area, the press service of the Armenian Defense Ministry reported.

It said as a result, one of the villagers’ shed and bales of grass burned down. There were no casualties among the Armenian soldiers and the civilian population, it said.

Armenia’s Human Rights defender Arman Tatoyan has condemned the attacks.

“The unruliness of the Azerbaijani servicemen has reached such a level that they set fire through intentional shootings to 8000 stacks of grass belonging to a resident of Yeraskh community. The entire winter stockpile, which the citizen had collected to feed his livestock, has been destroyed,” the Ombudsman said in a Facebook post.

“Taking into consideration that the Azerbaijani positions are located in the immediate vicinity of the village, it is obvious to Azerbaijani servicemen that their actions are harming the residents of the village, destroying their property, violating their rights to life and property, and disturbing their life and peace.” Tatoyan said.