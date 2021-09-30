NAASR, the Armenian Film Foundation, and the Ararat-Eskijian Museum will host a work-in-progress presentation by Dr. Milena Oganesyan marking the 124th birth anniversary of American-Armenian stage and screen director Rouben Mamoulian, “Rouben Mamoulian: An American-Armenian Theater and Film Director and Artist,” on Friday, October 8, at 1:00 pm (Eastern U.S.) / 10:00 a.m. (Pacific).

Rouben Mamoulian (1897-1987) was one of the most influential, yet overlooked, American artistic visionaries of the 20th century. Mamoulian’s revolutionary ideas and techniques brought important contributions to the early development of American musical theater and film. In his artistic productions, the director combined song, dance, dramatic action, dialogue, and rhythm to create a stylistic unity. In film, Mamoulian restored mobility to the camera; introduced multi-track sound recording and voice-over; redefined close-ups, split-screens, and dissolves; and directed the first full-length feature film shot in color, using the new Technicolor process. This presentation will explore some of the life experiences of Mamoulian and will focus on the director’s Armenian heritage as it relates to his art.

Milena Oganesyan, PhD, specializes in cultural heritage and identity studies. Milena has presented in the United States, Canada, Georgia, and Armenia. She has taught internationally and has consulted for governmental and non-profit organizations, including the Smithsonian Institution and the Armenian American Cultural Association, Inc., in the Washington, D.C., area. She is a recipient of numerous awards and grants, including a research grant from the Knights of Vartan Fund for Armenian Studies and the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) and P.E.O.’s International Peace Scholarship, among others. Milena has worked as a translator; she speaks Armenian, Russian, Georgian, and Turkish.

This program will be accessible on Zoom (register at https://bit.ly/NAASRMamoulian) or on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/c/ArmenianStudies, where it will remain available after the event.

For more information contact NAASR at [email protected].