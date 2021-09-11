The works of the 20th century Western Armenian Literature titan now accessible to all.

The entire oeuvre of Hagop Oshagan, one of the giants of Western Armenian Literature, is now online and easily accessible to all, free of charge. The digitized materials can be found on the website of the Digital Library of Classical Armenian Literature (Digilib) of the American University of Armenia. The project was supported by the Armenian Communities Department of the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation.

Thanks to this initiative, some 30 books from the author, including all the volumes of the Panorama of Western Armenian Literature, The Humble Ones, Remnants, and many more difficult to find texts have been fully digitized and are available in a searchable format.

All content is available now on the Digilib website:

https://digilib.aua.am/am/ՅԱԿՈԲ ՕՇԱԿԱՆ/library/553

For more information about this project and other initiatives visit the website https://gulbenkian.pt/armenian-communities/