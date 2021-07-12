ISTANBUL — Three people were detained on Monday after footage of men desecrating an old Armenian church in Istanbul late Sunday emerged on social media, Daily Sabah reports.

The footage shows two men dancing next to a stone cross atop the large courtyard gate of Surp Takavor Armenian Church in the city’s Kadıköy district. Istanbul Governorate said in a statement on Monday that all three were detained in their residences while an investigation is underway.

The suspects were part of a group of revelers who allegedly protested a ban on music after midnight, which was among the COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions imposed across the country. Further footage from the street where the church is located showed people dancing on the street, accompanied by loud music. A video shows a group stopping a tow truck passing by and climbing on it to dance.

Social media users expressed anger over the “desecration” of the church while officials condemned the offensive act. Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu termed the act as “disrespectful.” Soylu tweeted that he contacted Arman Bükücüyan, director of the foundation that runs the church, and expressed his sadness over the incident.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) also condemned the incident, Group Deputy Chairperson Numan Kurtulmuş said Monday. “Our civilization never tolerates insulting or mocking acts at places of worship,” Kurtulmuş said, adding that he strongly condemns the provocative and horrid act, as he said he has full faith in the Turkish legal system to do whatever is necessary.

HDP deputy Garo Paylan addressed a parliamentary question to the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, demanding an answer from Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu.

“The video of two people dancing around the cross and applauding on the entrance door of the S. Takavor Armenian Church in Kadıköy, Istanbul, created a wide reaction on social media and caused reactions.

It has been observed that the members of the Police, who violently interfered with the press statements or concerts to be held in the church square, did not prevent these people and remained a spectator to the disrespect towards our church.

In this context,

1. Why did the police give way to the desecration of the church in Kadıköy?

2. What is the reason why the police officers remain silent about such attacks?

3. Do you think that the hate language used by your government has an effect on the attacks on churches?

3. Why don’t you take precautions for the safety of minority places of worship, which are frequently attacked and humiliated?” Paylan inquired in the parliament.