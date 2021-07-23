YEREVAN — Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

The parties discussed in detail a wide range of issues of mutual interest in the region. Reference was made to the implementation of the agreements reached within the framework of the trilateral statements of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021, in particular, the issue of the return of prisoners and the reopening of regional communication routes.

Reference was also made to current and prospective issues of bilateral cooperation in the spheres of economy and defense. Touching on the regional situation, Nikol Pashinyan highlighted Russia’s role in maintaining peace and stability in the region. In this context, the parties highlighted the efforts being made by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.