WASHINGTON, DC — The Armenian Embassy hosted a farewell reception on Monday, July 19, for Ambassador Varuzhan Nersesyan and his family, upon the completion of his tenure as the Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the USA. Ambassador Varuzhan Nersesyan has been reassigned as Ambassador to Great Britain, effective August 1.

Participants, wishing Ambassador Nersesyan farewell, included officials from US State Department, US Congressional members including Armenian Caucus Co-Chair, Rep. Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-NJ) and Armenian Caucus Vice-Chair Rep. Jackie Speier, (D,CA), other ambassadors stationed to the US including Deputy Chief of Mission at Embassy of Armenia to the US, Ara Margarian, Los Angeles Consul General Ambassador Dr. Armen Baibourtian, Armenia’s Honorary Consul in Fresno, Berj Apkarian, Armenia’s Honorary Consul in Chicago, Oscar Tatosian, Nagorno Karabakh representative to the United States Robert Avetisyan, Former U.S. Secretary of Navy, Paul Ignatius, Former U.S. Ambassador to Armenia John M. Evans, Middlesex County (Massachusetts) Sheriff Peter Koutoujian, current and former State Department staff, Archbishop of the Diocese of the Armenian Church of American (Eastern) Bishop Daniel Findikyan, and Armenian American community leaders from the greater Washington, DC metro area.

Primate Bishop Daniel Findikyan opened the program, followed by Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary Bureau of European and Eurasian affairs of State Department John Armstrong, Rep. Jackie Speier, (D,CA) and Ambassador Nersesyan.

In his remarks Ambassador Nersesyan reflected about his mission in the USA in his capacity as an Ambassador of Armenia highlighting some landmark achievements; including Armenian Genocide recognition, a new elevated format of Armenia-US bilateral relations- Strategic dialogue, Cultural diplomacy through Armenian Odyssey, and the upcoming exhibition in at the Bible Museum. He also emphasized challenges caused by Covid-19 and Azeri-Turkish aggression against Artsakh/Nagorno Karabakh during the past year.

“The Armenian American community is grateful to the service and many contributions that ambassador Nersessian spearheaded and implemented during his brief but successful tenure as Armenia’s ambassador to the United States. We congratulate him on his accomplishments and wish him and his family the best in their next assignment.” stated Armenian Council of America’s Washington DC representative Taniel Koushakjian.