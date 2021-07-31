Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

NEW YORK (Armradio) — Mher Margaryan, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Armenia to the United Nations, sent a letter to Nicolas de Riviere, Chairman of the UN Security Council, Permanent Representative of France to the United Nations,

The letter emphasizes that Azerbaijan’s aggressive actions against Armenia are accompanied by territorial claims at the highest level, threats of hostilities, and hate speech on the grounds of nationality.

It is emphasized that Armenia is determined to exercise its legal right to self-defense in the pursuit of its sovereignty and territorial integrity under Article 51 of the UN Charter. Armenia believes that a comprehensive “permanent” political settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be peaceful, under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

The letter was circulated to the members of the UN Security Council and will soon be published as an official document of the UN Security Council.

Link to the letter.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Belarusians Can Learn a Lot From Armenia’s Velvet Revolution

This article first appeared on Al Jazeera on Friday, 8/21. The pro-democracy movement…

The Armenian Genocide: Not for Just Once a Year

Editorial from the Zoryan Institute on the occasion of the 99th anniversary…

BBC to Air New Film on Arshile Gorky

LONDON — In a personal journey into a family tragedy, filmmaker-director Cosima…

Baroness Cox: That Was a Cold Blooded Slaughter of Civilians in Maragha 20 Years Ago

Maragha was one of the largest villages of Nagorno Karabakh. On April…