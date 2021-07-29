LOS ANGELES – The Armenian International Women’s Association are proud to announce that they will be celebrating their 30th Anniversary with a Symposium on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the Balboa Bay Resort, Newport Beach, California, from 930 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., followed by a social hour. The theme of the event is “Uniting Women Globally” and will feature noted guest speakers as well as panel discussions to address key issues of interest to women in Armenia and worldwide and the challenges they face today. AIWA is a non-profit organization dedicated to connecting and elevating Armenian women globally through programs and initiatives focusing on the interests and needs of Armenian women.

Co-Chairs of the event Diane Cabraloff and Arsine Phillips have been working diligently in contacting guest speakers, as well as moderators and panelists for the following topics: Women Affecting Change, Women Influencers and Women in Technology. They are pleased to announce that these vibrant sessions will be preceded and followed by the special guest luncheon speaker, Nadia Owusu, the award-winning author of “Aftershocks,” a memoir about her life as a child of a Ghanaian father and Armenian-American mother. The Co-Chairs state that after the panels, there will be a jewelry exhibit and talk by Lucine Almas, sister of Michael Aram, and Wine Tasting and discussion with Victoria Aslanian of Armas Winery.

The planning committee are hopeful that this will be an actual gathering of AIWA members and guests. However, when looking back to 2020 they can never forget the unpredictable turmoil and devastation that reached every corner of the world. 2020 taught everyone the need to remain flexible. To reach attendees that cannot travel, the symposium will also be held virtually and will permit them to quickly pivot if situations and local rules change for all to remain safe.

The Board and members of the Los Angeles Affiliate are truly pleased and send special thanks to the Central Board of AIWA, under the Presidency of Ani Kharajian, for selecting Southern California to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of AIWA. The Symposium will provide a precedent to the much-sought AIWA Conference in the near future. Previous international conferences have been held in London, Paris, Buenos Aires, Geneva, San Francisco and twice in Yerevan. Each conference offered perspectives on historic and current issues and provided a rich forum for information, discussion and further research.

For registration and information for the Symposium contact [email protected]

or through the website at www.aiwa2021symposium.org.