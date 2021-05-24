Author
JERUSALEM –On May 23, 2021, about 200 Israelis from different NGOs and other organizations visited the Armenian Quarter of Jerusalem and met with Rev. Fr. Tiran Hakobyan and Rev. Fr. Arbak Sarukhanyan, who were recently attacked by young religious Israeli extremists, Chancellor of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jetusalem Fr. Hovnan Baghdasaryan informs.

During the meeting they apologized and expressed their solidarity with the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem and the Armenian community of the Holy Land.

On May 18, 2021, the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem issued a statement, strongly condemning the attack on member of the St. Hakobyants Congregation Reverend Fr. Arbak Sarukhanyan by the Jewish youth.

Arbak Sarukhanyan received bodily injuries and was immediately hospitalized. After receiving necessary medical aid, he has been discharged.

The Patriarchate submitted an official complaint to the Police, after which three of the attackers were arrested

