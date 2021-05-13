Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

French president Emmanuel Macron has discussed the developments on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan with Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Elysee Palace informs.

The President stressed France’s commitment to the territorial integrity of Armenia and stressed the need for an immediate withdrawal of Azerbaijani troops from Armenian territory.

France hopes that a solution to the tense situation in the region can be found through the United Nations Security Council to restore stability and security in this region.

Nikol Pashinyan thanked the President of France for the constant attention to our country and the Armenian people and for his friendly attitude.

Emanuel Macron stressed that France is ready to contribute to the solution of the challenges facing Armenia, the development and progress of our country.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

EU-Armenia Parliamentary Cooperation Committee Ends in Strasbourg

STRASBOURG — On January 21, the next sixteenth meeting of the EU-Armenia…

EU Launches Free Trade Negotiations with Armenia

BRUSSELS — The European Union on Monday decided to launch negotiations on…

Turkish Intellectuals Who Have Recognized The Armenian Genocide: Sait Çetinoglu

By Hambersom Aghbashian Sait Çetinoglu is a Turkish scholar. His interests include…

European Parliament Votes to Suspend Turkey’s EU Membership Bid

STRASBOURG (DW) — The European Parliament has voted to formally suspend EU…