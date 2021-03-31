YEREVAN — Legendary military commander, Major General Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan passed away today aged 81, Armradio reports.

Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan was the leader of the Armenian forces during the First Nagorno-Karabakh War and Armenia’s former Deputy Minister of Defense.

Ter-Tadevosyan is best known as the commander of the operation of liberation of Shushi on May 8, 1992.

Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan was born in Tbilisi, Georgia on May 22, 1939. After graduating from a high school in Tbilisi, he decided to become an officer. He attended the Baku Combined Arms Command School and later the Leningrad Military Academy of Rear Services and Transportation.

He served in Afghanistan where he earned the nickname “Mountain Fox.”

In 1988, he joined the struggle for the liberation of Artsakh and actively participated in the military training of volunteer fighters.

In 1990, he joined the “Sasuntsi Davit” volunteer detachment.

In 1991, he was appointed Head of the Extra-Military Preparation Division of the Defense Committee of Armenia.

On October 30, 1991, through a military operation under the command of Ter-Tadevosyan, the newly established self-defense forces of Artsakh liberated Togh village of Hadrut region, which was of major strategic significance.

The President of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, Bako Sahakyan, awarded him with the Order of the Golden Eagle and the title of Hero of Artsakh on the 17th anniversary of the Liberation of Shushi in 2009.