YEREVAN — The social issue of the people of Artsakh remains a priority for the Hayastan All Armenian Fund.

As part of its social support programs, the Fund will provide one-time financial assistance to the families of 5,564 Artsakh volunteer servicemen, who took part in the war. Over the 44-days, this home guard joined the Artsakh Defense Army and devoted itself to the sacred cause of defending the Homeland.

This social assistance program will support the families of servicemen and alleviate their immediate post war challenges by providing 1 billion 112 million 800 thousand AMD, approximately USD 2.1million.

These funds will be distributed with the support of ArtsakhPost.

The Fund will continue to support those devoted to the Homeland by implementing various programs to help them quickly return to civilian life.

