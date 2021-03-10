On 6 March, 2021, “Support Our Heroes” NGO has delivered (5)/five additional new (year 2021), 4×4 Toyota Landcruiser 78 series ambulances, fully furnished with the latest medical equipment.

“Support Our Heroes” NGO is presently realizing multiple projects with the Artsakh Defense Army, including but not limited to:

– (5) new, model year 2021 Toyota Landcruiser 78 series 4×4 ambulances.

– Martakert Military Hospital Renovation.

– Construction and furnishing of the Stepanakert Military Hospital Rehabilitation Center & Soldier’s Home.

– Clean-power, silent inverter generators for the front lines.

Considering the post-war situation and needs in Artsakh, starting in December 2020, parallel to its armed forces projects, “Support Our Heroes” NGO has started its Artsakh Strategic Repatriation project, providing social and economic assistance to families repatriating to Artsakh, reconstruction of damaged homes, and in collaboration with the Artsakh government and the Nakhijevanik village of the Askeran region, the construction and furnishing of new homes in Nakhijevanik, for young, multi-child repatriating families.

“Support Our Heroes” NGO collaborates with thousands of donor individuals and organizations from Armenia and the world, including charitable organizations such as the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative.

“Support Our Heroes” is a non-government non-profit organization registered in Armenia and the USA, with a 501(c)(3) tax deductible status in the USA.

“Support Our Heroes” was established on April 3rd, 2016 and has been working closely with the Artsakh Defense Army, supporting the armed forces in the areas of logistics and health and coordinating its projects closely with the army high command.

In 2018, “Support Our Heroes” delivered its first new generation ambulance to the Artsakh Defense Army. The new (year 2018), 4×4 Toyota Lancruiser 78 series ambulance was fully furnished with the latest medical equipment.