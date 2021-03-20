Up next
GLENDALE – On March 17, Consul General of Armenia in Los Angeles Ambassador Armen Baibourtian met with the representatives of the Executive Committee of the Organization of Istanbul Armenians, headed by Chairman Mark Kosker. The meeting was held at the Consulate General, during which issues concerning the Armenian community in California were discussed, as well as the situation developed in the aftermath of the Azerbaijani instigated war against Artsakh.

The interlocutors touched upon the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh after the war and the avenues of the humanitarian assistance efforts that are provided by the Armenian community in California. Moreover, the interlocutors also discussed the modalities of cooperation between the Consulate General of Armenia and the Organization of Istanbul Armenians.

The meeting was attended by Edgar Grigoryan, Counselor of the Consulate General, Edi Sarafoglu, Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Organization of Istanbul Armenians, and Talin Sarafoglu, Adviser to the Executive Committee.

