Khoren Bayramyan doubling the score for Armenia
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — The Armenian national football team defeated Iceland 2- 0 in Yerevan on Sunday, within the framework of the 2022 World Cup qualifying round.

At the beginning of the match, the teams exchanged one dangerous moment each. In the first 15 minutes, Iceland had the statistical advantage. The visitors dominated the initiative, while Armenia focused on quick counterattacks slowly building advantage against the visitors. The first half ended in a goalless draw.

Early in second half, the Armenian team used its first opportunity to score when in the 53rd minute Tigran Barseghyan sent a precise shot into the far left corner of Iceland net. In the 74th minute substitute Khoren Bayramyan, doubled the score with a beautiful individual effort.

After two matches Armenia has six point and next will face Romania in Yerevan on March 31.

 

 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

President Sarkisian.- Karabakh Peace Should be at the Forefront of Armenia’s Foreign Policy

YEREVAN — The peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict will remain at…

“The Armenian Genocide: A Centennial Exhibition, 1915-2015” at Fresno State

FRESNO — The Armenian Studies Program is organizing a major presentation, “The…

Richard Mills to Continue as U.S. Ambassador to Armenia

YEREVAN — U.S. Ambassador to Armenia, Richard Mills, told journalists in Yerevan…

Armenia Registers Highest Growth Rate in the IT Field in South Caucasus

YEREVAN — Visiting Secretary General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Dr…