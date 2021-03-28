YEREVAN — The Armenian national football team defeated Iceland 2- 0 in Yerevan on Sunday, within the framework of the 2022 World Cup qualifying round.

At the beginning of the match, the teams exchanged one dangerous moment each. In the first 15 minutes, Iceland had the statistical advantage. The visitors dominated the initiative, while Armenia focused on quick counterattacks slowly building advantage against the visitors. The first half ended in a goalless draw.

Early in second half, the Armenian team used its first opportunity to score when in the 53rd minute Tigran Barseghyan sent a precise shot into the far left corner of Iceland net. In the 74th minute substitute Khoren Bayramyan, doubled the score with a beautiful individual effort.

After two matches Armenia has six point and next will face Romania in Yerevan on March 31.