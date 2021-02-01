Author
ROME — Henrikh Mkhitaryan has played 25 games in 2020-21 and will trigger an automatic renewal with Roma based on a a clause in his contract expiring in June 2021.

The Armenia international, capped 88 times, has continued to impress with the Giallorossi, contributing nine goals and eight assists in 19 Serie A games.

He also helped Roma qualify for the knockout stages of the Europa League, with one goal and two assists in five games.

On Sunday Roam beat Hellas Verona 3-1 to move to third place in Seria A standing.

The home team paved its way to victory with a two-minute flurry early in the first half, as Mancini and Mkhitaryan scored in quick succession to make it 2-0 after just 22 minutes.

The defender steered a looping header back across goal and in to give his side the advantage, before Mkhitaryan – returning to the starting XI after injury – showed off all his experience to wrong-foot the out-of-position Marco Silvestri and find the bottom corner with a clever effort.

When Borja Mayoral then produced a striker’s finish to tuck home after Lorenzo Pellegrini had seen his rasping shot saved, Roma found themselves 3-0 up with just 30 minutes played.

Substitute Ebrima Colley headed home for Verona midway through the second half to nudge the door ajar slightly in pursuit of a comeback – but there were no further goals to follow, as Paulo Fonseca’s side held on to secure victory.

