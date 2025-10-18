Lavash, a traditional Armenian bread is listed in CNN’s original series “Tony Shalhoub Breaking Bread” as one of the world’s 50 best breads.

The Armenian Lavash is described as round made from wheat turns blistered and brown after 30 seconds inside a tandoor oven.

When your Armenian mother-in-law comes toward you wielding a hula hoop-sized flatbread, don’t duck: Lavash is draped over the country’s newlyweds to ensure a life of abundance and prosperity.

Maybe that’s because making lavash takes friends.

To shape the traditional breads, groups of women gather to roll and stretch dough across a cushion padded with hay or wool. It takes a practiced hand to slap the enormous sheets onto the inside of conical clay ovens, where they bake quickly in the intense heat.

The bread is so central to Armenia’s culture that it’s been designated UNESCO Intangible Heritage.