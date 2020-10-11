Author
YEREVAN — Armenia Fund Chartered Cargo Flight with Humanitarian Aid arrived in Yerevan On Sunday October 11th.

The chartered cargo flight arrived at Zvartnots Airport from Los Angeles with 20 tons of humanitarian aid including pharmaceuticals, medical and surgical supplies, portable X-Ray machines, hospital beds, sleeping bags, warm winter apparel and portable generators (detailed inventory to be published at a later date).

A second chartered cargo flight is expected within days carrying a further 40tons of humanitarian aid. Both flights are made possible thanks to a group of generous donors.

A team of medical professionals including trauma surgeons are also expected in Armenia imminently to support their local counterparts and provide much needed relief.

These shipments and coordination of urgently needed medical personnel are thanks to the efforts of Armenia Funds’s US partner.

