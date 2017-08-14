“Reawakening of the Armenian Identity” Lecture Series by Mher Koubelian

GLENDALE — The Community is invited to a very informative lecture series “Ararat Phoenix Rising-Reawakening of the Armenian Identity” by Mher Koubelian. The lectures will be held in 4 different cities : Glendale, Lomita, Altadena and Winnetka throughout California from August 25-September 1, 2017.

Throughout millenia, Armenia has been born and reborn, struck down only to rise again from ashes. This historic survival could be explained by divine providence and a unique national identity. This presentation seeks to awaken hearts and empower them to take their rightful place, by first exploring Armenia’s God given calling through many key elements from mythology, history, linguistics, genetics, culture and etc.

Born in Beirut, Lebanon in 1984, Mher Koubelian, a young pharmacist who has spent most of his life in Montreal, Canada, is an individual who holds dear his Armenian and Christian heritage, ceaselessly explores the unique identity and calling of the Armenian nation- a topic that he has presented in his community churches, youth groups and elsewhere. He is the founder of “Ararat Awakening Association” in 2013, through which he has participated in interesting dialogues and conferences with Turks and Kurds in Toronto, New Jersey, Armenia and Turkey.

“Ararat Phoenix Rising- Reawakening of the Armenian Identity” will be presented in:

1- Glendale on Friday, August 25th at 7:30 pm at Armenian Society of Los Angeles, 117 S. Louise St.

2- Lomiota-Torrance on Sunday, august 27th at 6:30 pm at South Bay Armenian Community Center, 2222 Lomita Blvd.

3- Altadena on Thursday, August 31’st at 7:30 pm at Tekeyan Cultural Center, 1901 Allen Ave.

4- Winnetka on Friday, September 1’st at 7:30 pm at Organization of Istanbul Armenian Center, 19726 Sherman Way.

The lecture series are presented by joint efforts of Ararat Foundation, HaiEm Org., Armenian Society of Los Angeles, Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Society, Mashdots College, Nor Serount Cultural Association, Organization of Istanbul Armenians, South Bay Armenian Community Center of Lomita-Torrance and Tekeyan Cultural Association.

The lectures will be presented in Armenian.There will be a cultural program. The admission is free and refreshments will be served. For info. please contact 1-800-435-0097.