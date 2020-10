The Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation is making a 100,000 USD contribution to the Hayastan All Armenian Fund for humanitarian relief earmarked for the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh). The donation will enable the purchase of additional humanitarian and medical aid, in solidarity with the civilian population suffering due to the current armed conflict.

This year the Foundation provided humanitarian aid to Armenians on several occasions, both in Armenia and in the Diaspora.