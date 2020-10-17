Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

Effective on October 18 from 00:00 local time, Armenian and Azerbaijan agree to a humanitarian truce. The decision comes after a follow-up to the Oct 1 statement by the OSCE Minsk Group.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry announced late on Saturday that Armenia and Azerbaijan have reached a new agreement to halt hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone,

In a short statement, the ministry said the “humanitarian ceasefire” will take effect at midnight. It gave no other details.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry confirmed the information, reported the Russian news agency RIA Novosti.

French President Emmanuel Macron swiftly welcomed the announcement.

“This ceasefire must be unconditional and strictly observed by both parties. France will be very attentive to this and will remain committed so that hostilities cease permanently and that credible discussions can quickly begin,” Macron’s office said in a statement cited by Reuters.

The conflicting parties already reached such an agreement on October 10 during talks in Moscow mediated by Russia. Fighting along the Armenian-Azerbaijani “line of contact” did not stop, however, with each side accusing the other of not respecting the deal.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry announced the new agreement shortly after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov again spoke with his Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts in separate phone calls.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Lavrov “stressed the need to strictly observe” the agreement brokered by Moscow. He also emphasized the importance of Baku’s and Yerevan’s October 10 pledge to start “substantive negotiations” on a Karabakh settlement that has long been favored by Russia, the United States and France.

Earlier this week Lavrov urged the conflicting parties to work out “ceasefire verification mechanism” that would involve the deployment of “military observers” to the conflict zone. Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanian backed the idea.

A senior aide to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Friday that Baku does not consider the presence of such observers necessary “right now.”

 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

US Navy Commissions Guided Missile Destroyer in  Honor of Armenian-American Paul Ignatius

PORT EVERGLADES, FL — The US Navy has commissioned its newest Arleigh…

Officer Justin Vartanian Shot In Washington Heights Gunfight Leaves Hospital

NEW YORK (Combined Sources) — An NYPD officer who was shot in…

PM Pashinyan Demands the Resignation of State University Chiefs

YEREVAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday publicly demanded the resignation…
4

Banquet in Beirut Dedicated to the AMAA’s 100th Anniversary

On Thursday evening, May 31, 2018, the Phoenicia Hotel in Beirut was…